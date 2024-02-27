All Claudette’s Starting December 11th
GREENHOUSE CAFE AT THE ROCKAWAY HOTEL + SPA
ESPRESSO BAR
COFFEE
- -Drip$2.60
- HALVA LATTE$6.25
- ICED HALVA LATTE$7.25
- CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE$6.25
- ICED CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE$7.25
- PISTACHIO HONEY LATTE$6.25
- ICED PISTACHIO HONEY LATTE$7.25
- -Espresso$3.00
- -Iced Espresso$4.00
- -Americano$3.00
- -Iced Americano$4.00
- -Macchiato$4.50
- -Cortado$4.50
- -Iced Cortado$5.50
- -Flat White$5.00
- -Iced Cappuccino$6.00
- -Latte$5.50
- -Iced Latte$6.50
- -Mocha$6.00
- -Iced Mocha$7.00
- Claudette’s x Oslo Rockaway Blend$18.00
NOT COFFEE
IN PURSUIT OF TEA
ACAI BAR
ACAI N SMOOTHIE BOWLS
- ROCKABOWL (GF)(V)$15.00
- BARZILAY BOWL (GF)(V)$18.00
- BUILD YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE BOWL (GF)$12.00
OATS, LABNEH AND CHAI PUDDING
SMOOTHIES
Includes All Smoothies, Juices, Shots Smoothie Bowls, Oats & Chia Bowl All Vegan (Except Nutella) All Gluten Free
JUICES
GRAB N GO
Grab n Go
Claudette’s Dressings
Nut Butters & Granola
Bottled Drinks
- -Berry Hibiscus Rockaway Soda$4.00
- -Boxed Water$3.00
- -Date Cola Organic SodaOut of stock
- -Hibiscus Ginger Ale Organic SodaOut of stock
- -Lemon- Lemongrass Rockaway Soda$4.00
- -Original Red BullOut of stock
- -Pineapple Ginger Rockaway Soda$4.00
- -Sparkling Jalapeño Limeade Organic Soda$4.00
- -Sparkling Mint Lemonade Organic SodaOut of stock
- -Sugar Free Red BullOut of stock
- -Tropical Red Bull$4.00
- -Watermelon Guava Rockaway Soda$4.00
Greenhouse Cafe RBNY Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 489-8938
Open now • Closes at 6PM