GREENHOUSE CAFE AT THE ROCKAWAY HOTEL + SPA
ESPRESSO BAR
COFFEE
- -Drip$2.60
- -Cardamom Rose Latte$6.25
- -Iced Cardamom Rose Latte$6.75
- -Pistachio Honey Latte$6.25
- -Iced Pistachio Honey Latte$6.75
- -Espresso$3.00
- -Iced Espresso$3.75
- -Americano$3.00
- -Iced Americano$3.75
- -Macchiato$4.50
- -Cortado$4.50
- -Iced Cortado$5.25
- -Flat White$5.00
- -Iced Cappuccino$5.75
- -Latte$5.50
- -Iced Latte$6.00
- -Mocha$6.00
- -Iced Mocha$6.50
-Cardamom Rose Latte
Two of our favorite moroccan flavorings meet espresso and milk in one of our favorite coffee drinks that’s uniquely floral.
NOT COFFEE
IN PURSUIT OF TEA
ICED TEA
COFFEE THINGS
JUICES, SMOOTHIES, AND SMOOTHIE BOWLS
Acai, Oats n Smoothie Bowls (GF)(V)
Smoothie(GF)(V).
Includes All Smoothies, Juices, Shots Smoothie Bowls, Oats & Chia Bowl All Vegan (Except Nutella) All Gluten Free
GRAB N GO
Grab n Go
- -Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (12 Oz)$6.00
- -Dragon Breath Bottle(GF)(V)$5.00+
- Fresh Eggs (Dozen)Out of stock
- -Simple Mills Pita Crackers (GF)(V)$8.00
- -Berry Parfait (GF)$6.00
- -Oatly Retail (V) (32oz)$6.00
- -Pacific Almond Milk Retail (V) (32oz)$6.00
- -Berry Cups (GF)(V)$5.00
- -Banana (GF)(V)$1.00
- -Apple (GF)(V)$1.00
Nut Butters & Granola
Bottled Drinks
