All Claudette’s Starting December 11th
GREENHOUSE CAFE AT THE ROCKAWAY HOTEL + SPA
ESPRESSO BAR
COFFEE
- -Drip$2.60
- -Halva Latte$6.25
- -Iced Halva Latte$6.75
- -Cardamom Rose Latte$6.25
- -Iced Cardamom Rose Latte$6.75
- -Pistachio Honey Latte$6.25
- -Iced Pistachio Honey Latte$6.75
- -Espresso$3.00
- -Iced Espresso$3.75
- -Americano$3.00
- -Iced Americano$3.75
- -Macchiato$4.50
- -Cortado$4.50
- -Iced Cortado$5.25
- -Flat White$5.00
- -Iced Cappuccino$5.75
- -Latte$5.50
- -Iced Latte$6.00
- -Mocha$6.00
- -Iced Mocha$6.50
NOT COFFEE
IN PURSUIT OF TEA
COFFEE THINGS
ACAI BAR
Acai n Smoothie Bowls
Oats, Labneh and Chia
Smoothies
Includes All Smoothies, Juices, Shots Smoothie Bowls, Oats & Chia Bowl All Vegan (Except Nutella) All Gluten Free
Juices
GRAB N GO
Grab n Go
Nut Butters & Granola
Bottled Drinks
- -Berry Hibiscus Rockaway Soda$4.00
- -Boxed Water$2.50
- -Date Cola Organic SodaOut of stock
- -Hibiscus Ginger Ale Organic SodaOut of stock
- -Lemon- Lemongrass Rockaway Soda$4.00
- -Original Red BullOut of stock
- -Pineapple Ginger Rockaway Soda$4.00
- -Sparkling Jalapeño Limeade Organic Soda$4.00
- -Sparkling Mint Lemonade Organic SodaOut of stock
- -Sugar Free Red BullOut of stock
- -Tropical Red Bull$4.00
- -Watermelon Guava Rockaway Soda$4.00
Greenhouse Cafe RBNY Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 489-8938
Open now • Closes at 4PM