Claudette's Greenhouse Cafe
Espresso Bar
Coffee
- -Drip$2.00+
washed Ethiopia Heirloom From Qirtira Goyo. smooth, silky body with a tart, mellow finish. honey steeped aromatics. flavors of cashew and pine.
- -Espresso$3.00
- -Iced Espresso$3.75
- -Americano$3.00
- -Iced Americano$3.75+
- -Macchiato$4.50
- -Cortado$4.50
- -Iced Cortado$5.25
- -Flat White$5.00
- -Iced Cappuccino$5.75
- -Latte$5.50
- -Iced Latte$6.25+
- -Mocha$6.00
- -Iced Mocha$6.50+
Not Coffee
On Tap
- Rocket Fuel on Tap$6.50+Out of stock
Drink me. You ever been to Café Du Monde? Like an iced cafe au lait, but add Vermont Maple Syrup.
- Cold Brew on Tap$4.50+Out of stock
Good body. Velvety. Not overly complicated.
Rocket Fuel on Tap
In Pursuit of Tea (GF)(V)
- Jade Spring (Green Tea, Twisted Leaf) (GF)(V)$4.00
Variety: Camellia Sinensis Var. Sinensis Character: Chestnut, Sweet Corn, Vegetal Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaves
- Mint Tea (Herbal, Leaves) (GF)(V)$4.00
Character: Aromatic, Refreshing, Soothing Ingredients: Mint
- Earl Grey (Black Tea, FOP) (GF)(V)$4.00
Variety: Camellia Sinensis Var, Assamica Character: Aromatic, Candied Lemon, Bold Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaves, Bergamot Oil
- Formosa Oolong (Toasty, Brown Oolong) (GF)(V)$4.00
Iced Tea
Juices, Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls
Acai, Oats n Smoothie Bowls (GF)(V)
- -Rockabowl (GF)(V)$9.00+
Acai & Banana Blend Topped w/ Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola
- -Purple Haze (GF)(V)$10.00+
Acai and Banana Blend Topped W/ Hemp Seeds, Goji Berries, Blue Berries, Sliced Banana, Coconut and Granola.
- -The G.O.A.T. (GF)(V)$6.00+
Overnight Rolled Oats, w/ Almond Milk Topped w/ Sliced Banana, Blueberries, & Homemade Peanut Butter
- -Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl(GF)$8.00+
- -Build Your Own Oats(GF)$6.00+
Smoothie(GF)(V).
- -Peanut Butter & Muscle (GF)(V)$9.00+
Homemade Peanut Butter, Banana, Raw Cacao, Agave
- -The Blue (GF)(V)$9.00+
Blueberries, Banana, Agave
- -The Pink (GF)(V)$9.00+
Strawberries, Banana, Agave
- -The Purple (GF)(V)$9.00+
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Homemade Peanut Butter, Coconut
- -Build Your Own Smoothie (GF)$6.00+
Juices(GF)(V).
Pastries
Pastries and Desserts (GH)
- -Sesame Bars (GF)$10.00
- -Banana Bread$5.00
Claudette's famous banana bread baked daily.
- Peanut Butter Cookies (GF)$5.00
- -Vanilla Sprinkle Cookie (V)$5.00
- -Disco Biscuit (GF)(V)$5.00
A gluten-free cookie made with oats, banana, chocolate chips, all dipped in dark chocolate.
- -Carrot Oat Cookie$5.00
- -Cowboy Cookie$5.00
Grab n Go
Grab n Go
- -Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (12 Oz)$6.00
- -Dragon Breath Bottle(GF)(V)$5.00+
Ginger, Lemon and Cayenne Pepper
- Fresh Eggs (Dozen)$6.00
Farm fresh eggs from Edgemere Farm's vegetable and grain fed Araucana chickens.
- -Herbs & Spice Croutons$10.00
- -Simple Mills Pita Crackers (GF)(V)$8.00
- Harissa Tahini (GF)(V)$5.00
- Hummus (GF)(V)$5.00Out of stock
- Moroccan Salsa (GF)(V)$5.00
- -Balsamic Beets (GF)(V)$5.00Out of stock
- -Berry Parfait (GF)$6.00
Vanilla yogurt, sranola and seasonal berries
- -Oatly Retail (V) (32oz)$6.00
- -Pacific Almond Milk Retail (V) (32oz)$6.00
Prepackaged Bowls
- -Falafel Bowl (V)$12.00
Claudettes Falafel with vinegar slaw, hummus, balsamic beets, shepherd's salad, chickpeas, and schug tahini
- -Lemon Chicken Bowl$15.00
Lemon Pepper Chicken with lemon couscous, shepherd's salad, crumbled feta, harissa tahini, and dijon date vinaigrette
- -Turkey Spinach and Feta Meatballs Bowl$15.00
Spinach and Feta Turkey Meatballs with lemon couscous, roasted vegetables, hardboiled egg, pickled red onions, and beet tahini
Bottled Drinks
- -Boxed Water$2.50
- Original Red Bull$4.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$4.00
- Sparkling Jalapeño Limeade Organic Soda$4.00
- Sparkling Mint Lemonade Organic Soda$4.00
- Hibiscus Ginger Ale Organic Soda$4.00Out of stock
- Date Cola Organic Soda$4.00
- Watermelon Guava Rockaway Soda$4.00Out of stock
- Berry Hibiscus Rockaway Soda$4.00Out of stock
- Lemon- Lemongrass Rockaway Soda$4.00Out of stock
- Pineapple Ginger Rockaway Soda$4.00Out of stock