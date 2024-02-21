All Claudette’s Starting December 11th
GREENHOUSE CAFE AT THE ROCKAWAY HOTEL + SPA
ESPRESSO BAR
COFFEE
- -Drip$2.60
- -Halva Latte$6.25
- -Iced Halva Latte$6.75
- -Cardamom Rose Latte$6.25
- -Iced Cardamom Rose Latte$6.75
- -Pistachio Honey Latte$6.25
- -Iced Pistachio Honey Latte$6.75
- -Espresso$3.00
- -Iced Espresso$3.75
- -Americano$3.00
- -Iced Americano$3.75
- -Macchiato$4.50
- -Cortado$4.50
- -Iced Cortado$5.25
- -Flat White$5.00
- -Iced Cappuccino$5.75
- -Latte$5.50
- -Iced Latte$6.00
- -Mocha$6.00
- -Iced Mocha$6.50
NOT COFFEE
IN PURSUIT OF TEA
COFFEE THINGS
ACAI BAR
Acai n Smoothie Bowls
- -The Barzilay Bowl (GF)(V)$18.00
- -Rockabowl (GF)(V)$15.00
- -Purple Haze (GF)(V)$17.00
- -Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl(GF)$9.00
-The Barzilay Bowl (GF)(V)
Acai, and Banana Blend Topped W/ Sliced Bananas, Shredded Coconut, Date Syrup, Pistachios, and Granola
Add Ons (Smoothie Bar) (N)
Add Nut Butters & Spreads (N)
Add Fresh Fruit (GF)(V) (N)
Add Sweetener (GF) (N)
Add Powders (GF)(V) (N)
Add 1st Form Supps (GF) (N)
The Brazilay Bowl No Thank You
Please select up to 1
Oats, Labneh and Chia
Smoothies
Includes All Smoothies, Juices, Shots Smoothie Bowls, Oats & Chia Bowl All Vegan (Except Nutella) All Gluten Free
Juices
GRAB N GO
Grab n Go
Nut Butters & Granola
Bottled Drinks
- -Berry Hibiscus Rockaway Soda$4.00
- -Boxed Water$2.50
- -Date Cola Organic SodaOut of stock
- -Hibiscus Ginger Ale Organic SodaOut of stock
- -Lemon- Lemongrass Rockaway Soda$4.00
- -Original Red BullOut of stock
- -Pineapple Ginger Rockaway Soda$4.00
- -Sparkling Jalapeño Limeade Organic Soda$4.00
- -Sparkling Mint Lemonade Organic SodaOut of stock
- -Sugar Free Red BullOut of stock
- -Tropical Red Bull$4.00
- -Watermelon Guava Rockaway Soda$4.00
