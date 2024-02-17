All Claudette’s Starting December 11th
GREENHOUSE CAFE AT THE ROCKAWAY HOTEL + SPA
ESPRESSO BAR
COFFEE
- -Drip$2.60
- -Halva Latte$6.25
- -Iced Halva Latte$6.75
- -Cardamom Rose Latte$6.25
- -Iced Cardamom Rose Latte$6.75
- -Pistachio Honey Latte$6.25
- -Iced Pistachio Honey Latte$6.75
- -Espresso$3.00
- -Iced Espresso$3.75
- -Americano$3.00
- -Iced Americano$3.75
- -Macchiato$4.50
- -Cortado$4.50
- -Iced Cortado$5.25
- -Flat White$5.00
- -Iced Cappuccino$5.75
- -Latte$5.50
- -Iced Latte$6.00
- -Mocha$6.00
- -Iced Mocha$6.50
NOT COFFEE
IN PURSUIT OF TEA
COFFEE THINGS
JUICES, SMOOTHIES, OATS AND SMOOTHIE BOWLS
Acai, Oats n Smoothie Bowls (GF)(V)
Smoothie(GF)(V).
Includes All Smoothies, Juices, Shots Smoothie Bowls, Oats & Chia Bowl All Vegan (Except Nutella) All Gluten Free
- -The Halva (GF)(V)$9.00
- -The Baklava (GF)(V)$9.00
- -Strawberries and Labneh (GF)$9.00
- -Peanut Butter & Muscle (GF)(V)$9.00
- -The Blue (GF)(V)$9.00
- -The Pink (GF)(V)$9.00
- -The Purple (GF)(V)$9.00
- -Build Your Own Smoothie (GF)$6.00
-The Halva (GF)(V)
Bananas, Raw Tahini, and Date Spread
Juice/Smoothie Size (N)
Choose Smoothie Milk (N)
Add Ons (Smoothie Bar) (N)
Add Nut Butters & Spreads (N)
Add Fresh Fruit (GF)(V) (N)
Add Frozen Fruit (GF)(V) (N)
Add Sweetener (GF) (N)
Add Powders (GF)(V) (N)
Add 1st Form Supps (GF) (N)
Juices(GF)(V).
GRAB N GO
Grab n Go
- -Apple (GF)(V)$1.00
- -Banana (GF)(V)$1.00
- -Berry Cups (GF)(V)$5.00
- -Berry Parfait (GF)$6.00
- -Dragon Breath Bottle(GF)(V)$5.00+
- -Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (12 Oz)$6.00
- -Oatly Retail (GF) (V) (32oz)$6.00
- -Pacific Almond Milk Retail (V) (32oz)$6.00
- -Sesame Milk Retail (GF)(V) (32oz)$6.00
- -Simple Mills Pita Crackers (GF)(V)$8.00
Fresh Eggs (Dozen)
Nut Butters & Granola
Bottled Drinks
